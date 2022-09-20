West Ham defender Craig Dawson may reportedly be sold in the January transfer window, even though manager David Moyes would rather keep him.

The 32-year-old’s future has looked in doubt for some time, with various reports linking him with a move away from the London Stadium during the summer.

For now, Dawson remains a West Ham player, but it seems Dean Jones expects the club will try again to offload him against Moyes’ will when the transfer window re-opens in January.

“It’s a tricky one but they might, yes. I think West Ham would like him to stay, ideally, but they are going to be pretty respectful to whatever Dawson wants at this stage,” he told Give Me Sport.

Dawson has been a popular figure among Hammers supporters, so it remains to be seen how they’d react if this sale was sanctioned.

It also seems far from ideal to force Moyes into letting go of a player he’d like to keep around.