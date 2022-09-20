West Ham United were interested in a transfer deal for Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma this summer, but couldn’t agree personal terms with the player.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter clearing up speculation surrounding the Netherlands international and rumoured interest from the Premier League.

Despite plenty of links with a move to England, Romano insists West Ham were Danjuma’s main suitors, but that in the end he chose to stay at current club Villarreal.

Explaining why Danjuma didn’t end up moving this summer, Romano wrote: “Despite links with Newcastle and some other clubs, the real interest was there from West Ham.

“They wanted Danjuma but the deal collapsed because of personal terms, there was no agreement with the player.

“In the end, Danjuma decided to stay at Villarreal. We’ll see if he becomes an option for English clubs again in the future.”

This will no doubt be frustrating for West Ham fans to hear, as they could’ve done with a quality attacking player like Danjuma coming in.

Still, in the end the Hammers made some other smart signings, with big names like Gianluca Scamacca and Lucas Paqueta both moving to the London Stadium.

Danjuma seems worth keeping an eye on, however, after his impressive form in La Liga in recent times, while he also has experience playing in England from a spell with Bournemouth a couple of years ago.