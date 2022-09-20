“It’s been crazy” – Zander Murray thanks fans for heart-warming support after coming out as gay

Zander Murray has responded to the tremendous support he’s received since becoming the first openly gay Scottish footballer.

The 30-year-old, who plays as a striker for Gala Fairydean Rovers, has spoken about the experience of coming out, and admits he’s been blown away by the messages he’s had from fans after this brave decision.

It’s not often we see male footballers coming out as gay, but Jake Daniels of Blackpool is another name to have taken that step earlier this year.

Murray has now hopefully paved the way for others, as it’s clear he’s been met with nothing but support.

“It’s been crazy, I’ll be honest,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate the reach it’s reached and how many people it’s inspired and motivated and the lovely messages.

“The private messages of people and fans alike, people from other communities, from other sports, football players in the leagues messaging me support, asking for guidance and help.

“It fills my heart with so much joy, and to be sitting here I’m so humbled. It’s amazing.”