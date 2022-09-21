“Arteta doesn’t really care about the boy” – Arsenal boss slammed for “really poor decision”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has come under attack for fielding 15-year-old midfielder Ethan Nwaneri in the club’s last game against Brentford.

Nwaneri became the youngest ever Premier League player when he took to the pitch, but talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy was not at all impressed with the decision.

Watch the video below as the pundit insists he believes Arteta only did this to get attention, and that the decision had nothing to do with his actual thoughts or feelings about the player…

? “It’s a really poor decision.” ? “It’s self indulgent [from Arteta].” Jason Cundy doesn’t hold back on Mikel Arteta’s decision to make Ethan Nwaneri the youngest #PL player ever pic.twitter.com/WVMxE9mkRc — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 20, 2022

This seems a big call from Cundy, who surely has little evidence to back up his claims, with Arteta surely unlikely to be wanting to attract all the headlines himself.

The Spanish tactician has done some fine work in his time at the Emirates Stadium, but that’s not come from courting the limelight in any way.

Nwaneri looks a highly promising young player, and is simply one of many big talents to rise up through Arsenal’s academy in recent years.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column yesterday, Fabrizio Romano praised Arsenal’s work with young players, saying: “It’s pretty clear Arsenal are doing a fantastic job with young players. The academy is excellent, they’re very good in the scouting system but also in how they present their long-term project to players and their parents.

“It’s just the beginning – they have at least two or three talents ready to shine in the next months, but it will take some time and they prefer to keep names quiet as they don’t want to put too much expectation on these young kids.”