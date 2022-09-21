Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus will be on thin ice in North London Derby vs Tottenham

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will have to be careful in the upcoming game against Tottenham once the Premier League returns after the international break.

The Brazil international has made a great start for the Gunners since his summer transfer from Manchester City, but he is now on four yellow cards for the season, meaning another booking against Spurs could see him suspended for the Liverpool game which comes afterwards.

A big part of Jesus’ game is his work rate and tenacity up front, so it might not be easy to get him to cool off a little in a game as big as the North London Derby.

One imagines that Spurs manager Antonio Conte will also be aware of the player’s situation, and get members of his team to try to wind Jesus up.

Arsenal restart the international break with home fixtures against Tottenham and Liverpool – two big games that could define their season, even though it’s still only early days.

Mikel Arteta looks to be doing great work with this Arsenal squad, but he’s yet to beat a big side this term, with the north Londoners recently beaten 3-1 away to Manchester United.

One thing is clear is that a world class forward like Jesus is likely to be key to Arsenal’s hopes, so they’ll be desperate to avoid losing him for the Liverpool game.