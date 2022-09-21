Video: Ivan Toney aims cheeky dig at “cringey” Arsenal

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has aimed a cheeky dig at Arsenal players after they took to social media to troll him after their 3-0 win at Brentford at the weekend.

The Gunners were clearly still hurting from losing 2-0 at Brentford last season, with Toney mocking them at the time by tweeting that the game was a nice kickabout with the boys.

See below as Gabriel Magalhaes was one of the Arsenal players to hit back at Toney by using those words against him this season…

See below for Toney’s response as he discussed this social media attack at a press conference ahead of his first involvement with the England national team, as he admitted he’s finding it all a bit cringeworthy…

