Exclusive: Bayern Munich star was wanted by one top European club but never close to PL transfer

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was never close to sealing a transfer to a Premier League club, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The 20-year-old has made a slow start to life at Bayern, and has publicly admitted that he’d like to be playing more than he has for Julian Nagelsmann’s side so far.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Gravenberch, but it seems that Romano expects he will find his feet at the Allianz Arena eventually.

The transfer news expert says Bayern were working on this deal for a long time, so it perhaps makes sense that they won’t be ready to give up on him too quickly.

It’s also noteworthy that it seems any rumours linking him with Premier League clubs were wide of the mark, with Romano insisting Juventus were the other main team to show an interest in the Dutchman during his time at Ajax.

“It’s been a difficult start to the season for Bayern Munich, and Ryan Gravenberch has spoken publicly about being disappointed not to play more since his move from Ajax,” Romano said.

“Still, it was never close between Ryan Gravenberch and any English club. Juventus had an interest but it was more than one year ago, as Bayern have been working on this deal for more than one year with his agents.

“I’m sure he will be able to shine with Bayern, Ryan is a top talent; let’s give Bayern and Gravenberch some time, it’s still only September.”