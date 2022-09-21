Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen to make further changes to his squad in the January transfer window.

It was a busy summer at Old Trafford as big names like Antony, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen joined the Red Devils, but it seems that their new manager is not done yet.

According to Fichajes, the Dutch tactician is keen to raid his old club Ajax yet again, with Brian Brobbey in his sights to give Man Utd a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fabrizio Romano spoke yesterday about United’s mistake last winter, when Ralf Rangnick pushed for them to be more active than they were, and it seems the club will learn from those errors.

Brobbey could be a good option for MUFC, with Ronaldo surely not likely to be a contender for a regular starting spot for much longer due to his age, while there are already signs that he’s falling out of favour under Ten Hag.

Brobbey, meanwhile, has his whole career ahead of him, with the 20-year-old looking likely to be the next big thing at Ajax.

The Dutch giants are well known for producing some of the best young talent in world football, so fans will surely be eager to see him join his old team-mates Antony and Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford.