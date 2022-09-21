Chelsea are reportedly ready to consider a move to hire Victor Orta from Leeds United to come in as their new director of football.

The Blues could do well to poach Orta from their Premier League rivals, with the Yorkshire outfit benefiting a great deal from his expertise in the transfer market in recent years.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have just missed out on a deal for Christoph Freund, who will be staying at Red Bull Salzburg after a “crazy” 24 hours, as reported here by Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds fans will no doubt be concerned if this means Orta could walk out on them for a bigger club, so they’ll no doubt be hoping Chelsea end up looking elsewhere.

One imagines the west London giants have other candidates in mind as well, but Orta is also being strongly linked with them by the Daily Express.

Their report adds that Orta could also end up raiding Leeds for some of their key players if he links up with Chelsea.