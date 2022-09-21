Chelsea ready to poach key figure from Leeds United

Chelsea FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Chelsea are reportedly ready to consider a move to hire Victor Orta from Leeds United to come in as their new director of football.

The Blues could do well to poach Orta from their Premier League rivals, with the Yorkshire outfit benefiting a great deal from his expertise in the transfer market in recent years.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have just missed out on a deal for Christoph Freund, who will be staying at Red Bull Salzburg after a “crazy” 24 hours, as reported here by Fabrizio Romano.

Leeds fans will no doubt be concerned if this means Orta could walk out on them for a bigger club, so they’ll no doubt be hoping Chelsea end up looking elsewhere.

More Stories / Latest News
‘You got rid of me’ – £50m star says Newcastle didn’t want him
Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo declares intention to play at Euro 2024
Journalist says West Ham star may not see “eye-to-eye” with Moyes

One imagines the west London giants have other candidates in mind as well, but Orta is also being strongly linked with them by the Daily Express.

Their report adds that Orta could also end up raiding Leeds for some of their key players if he links up with Chelsea.

More Stories Victor Orta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.