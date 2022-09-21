Exclusive: Barcelona star’s situation “still open” following Chelsea transfer links

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Memphis Depay’s future at Barcelona following transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea during the summer.

The Netherlands international looked close to leaving the Nou Camp during the summer, but he’s ended up staying at Barca and now looks to be enjoying an improved run of form in Xavi’s side.

Still, Romano, writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, believes that Depay’s situation remains open ahead of January.

The Italian reporter doesn’t name any specific suitors for Depay, but Fichajes have claimed the Blues remain interested in the 28-year-old after failing to get a deal done for him in the summer.

Chelsea could probably still do with strengthening up front after Timo Werner left the club, while the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Callum Hudson-Odoi went out on loan, and there’s some encouraging news as it seems Romano doesn’t necessarily think Depay is going to be at Barcelona for the long run.

“It ended up being a bit of a crazy summer for Memphis Depay, but he’s ended up staying at Barcelona despite the club being prepared to terminate his contract,” Romano explained.

“So, what next? I think the Depay situation is still open in the months ahead. He’s a great professional and that’s why Xavi is playing him, but for January it will depend on the proposals for Memphis.

“At the moment, everything is quiet and nothing will be decided before the World Cup.”