Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Eddie Howe was obsessed about signing Christian Pulisic from Chelsea during summer transfer window.

Newcastle were keen to add another attacker to compete with Allan Saint-Maximin but failed to land USMNT star Christian Pulisic who remained at Chelsea at least until January.

The 24-year-old is yet to complete 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge this season but he will be hoping a change of the manager could bring him more game-time this season.

Newcastle could surely re-visit Pulisic interest in January if the player still keeps getting snubbed by new manager Graham Potter.