Fast-food chain KFC threatening to sue football federation in huge country

Kylian Mbappe is unquestionably the golden boy of French football and it seems that everyone wants a piece of the Paris Saint-Germain superstar these days.

The forward is an attractive athlete for companies and brands to bring on board in order to market their products and the image rights of the French star has proven to be an important issue for Mbappe.

The PSG star has long been in conflict with the French footballing authorities over the issue, reports GOAL, and there were problems this week as Mbappe refused to take part in a photo shoot with the France squad while on international duty due to a disagreement over his image rights.

Mbappe was due to take part in the photo shoot on Tuesday with 14 different sponsors but refused, and now one of them has bit back.

As a result of Mbappe’s actions, KFC have revealed that they are prepared to sue the French Football Federation (FFF) over the PSG superstar’s refusal to promote the fast-food chain.

“The French Football Federation needs money and KFC agrees to pay to have an image of what we are paying for. He is committed with the Federation to produce a collective image with each time at least four other players. We’re going to stop paying and then that’s it,” Alain Beral, vice-president of KFC France, told Sport Business Club.

He added: “We are going to follow this very closely because there is no question of having signed a contract which is not respected.”

The statement comes after the FFF seemingly acquiesced to Mbappe’s demands, confirming that they would revise image-rights agreements with the squad. This is an interesting story to follow as it is something Mbappe is likely to play hardball on.