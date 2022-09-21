Contact made: Arsenal hold initial talks over potential January transfer window signing

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jesper Lindstrom over a potential January transfer.

The Denmark international is emerging as a target for the Gunners for the winter, and it seems clear Mikel Arteta would benefit from more quality and depth in his attack.

Nicolas Pepe left to join Nice on loan in the summer after a lack of impact at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal couldn’t get a replacement in before Deadline Day at the start of this month.

It seems Lindstrom is now being targeted by Arsenal, who have already initiated contact over a possible move in the middle of the season, according to Bild…

Arsenal fans will no doubt be intrigued by this news, with Lindstrom not exactly the biggest name, but a talented young player who could end up being a smart signing.

Still only 22 years of age, the skilful attacking midfielder could develop well under Arteta’s guidance, and give the team more options going into the second half of the season.