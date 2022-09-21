Liverpool & Man United transfer target given record-breaking £131.6m asking price

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly set to be among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

A report from the Athletic also names big teams like Chelsea, Manchester City, and Real Madrid as being in the race for the England international’s signature, with a deal likely to be a record-breaking fee for an English player.

Bellingham’s asking price could be as high as €150million, or £131.6m, according to the report, which would eclipse the record currently held by Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

Bellingham has been a joy to watch in his time in the Bundesliga, and it would be exciting to see him back in English football in the near future.

Liverpool look a good fit for the 19-year-old’s style of play, with Jurgen Klopp also in need of a top midfield signing as soon as possible.

Man Utd, meanwhile, would also surely love to be able to build their team around such a world class talent for the long run, but that will surely depend on whether or not they’re in the Champions League next season.

It’s still early days in the Erik ten Hag era, so we’ll have to wait and see if United can realistically compete with their rivals like Liverpool and City when it comes to convincing a huge talent like Bellingham to join.

One issue for Liverpool, however, is that they don’t tend to pay vast sums of money for players very often, so it’s hard to imagine they’d be keen on setting a new transfer record by splashing out on Bellingham.