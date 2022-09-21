Key German duo test positive for Covid-19 ahead of England clash

Germany and Bayern Munich duo Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their upcoming Nations League matches.

Germany are set to play Hungary and England during this international period as they look to win their group and go through to the final four of the UEFA competition. The Germans are sat in second place in their group, with Hungary one point ahead of Hansi Flick’s side and Italy a point behind.

Both players have left the German camp and the team’s hotel and will now have to endure a period of isolation until they return a negative test.

This will have a significant impact on the German team as Neuer is the side’s captain and number one goalkeeper whilst Goretzka is a starting midfielder in Flick’s side – although he has been rotated of late.

One of Kevin Trapp or Marc-Andre ter Stegen will replace the Bayern goalkeeper between the sticks as Ilkay Gundogan is likely to start in Goretzka’s place.

Germany play Hungary on Friday and then England next Monday.