Leeds United’s Sporting Director, Victor Orta, has been linked to the vacant role at Chelsea after their move for Red Bull Salzburg’s Christoph Freund fell through.

That’s according to The Guardian, who reported that Orta is being considered for the role at Stamford Bridge as Todd Boehly continues his backroom revamp.

Should that move come to fruition, Daily Express journalist Andrew McLean has suggested that Illan Meslier, Brenden Aaronson, Joe Gelhardt and Jack Harrison could follow the Spaniard to London.

At this stage of the season, it would be hard to see Leeds handing their Sporting Director over to Chelsea as they are trying to build something under Jesse Marsch.

It is equally unlikely that four of the club’s best players would suddenly jump ship as well and head to London, especially when Chelsea have world-class players in the positions the Leeds players occupy.

Should Orta leave, he might return to Elland Road for one, maybe two stars; but four is a bit of a stretch, to say the least.