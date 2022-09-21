Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford now looks highly likely to miss this winter’s World Cup with the England national team.

The recent rise of Ivan Toney at Brentford has seen him called up to Gareth Southgate’s latest squad, and that likely means Bamford’s last chance to impress has gone.

The 29-year-old showed some superb form for Leeds when they first won promotion to the Premier League, but he’s been unable to keep that up consistently.

Bamford scored 16 goals in the Championship to win Leeds promotion to the top flight, and then 17 goals in their first season back at the highest level for 16 years.

This saw Bamford win an England cap in 2021, but he managed only two goals last season and isn’t off the mark yet this term.

Toney clearly seems to be the better option now, and reports suggest Southgate probably won’t be looking at Bamford again in the next few months.