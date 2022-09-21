Liverpool star now looks certain to miss 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara reportedly looks certain to miss this winter’s World Cup tournament in Qatar.

The Spain international would surely have been a key player for his country at this major tournament, but he’s had his injury problems and it seems that’s seen him fall out of favour with Luis Enrique, according to The Athletic.

It will be interesting to see if Thiago can bounce back and do enough for Liverpool in the weeks and months ahead that could see him win his place in the Spain squad back, but it’s looking an uphill battle.

It’s sad to think that such a talented player won’t be involved on the big stage this winter, but LFC fans may be relieved if it means he gets a rest in the middle of the season.

The 31-year-old may not have another chance to play at a major tournament, so this could end up being a major disappointment for him personally, as he’s surely still good enough to contribute for a big team like Spain, who will be among the favourites for the trophy.