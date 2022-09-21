Manchester City star Jack Grealish is prepared to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola’s side, despite some transfer speculation coming up involving the England international in the last couple of days.

Responding to the transfer rumours involving Grealish, Fabrizio Romano insisted in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the former Aston Villa star is 100% focused on City, and on this winter’s World Cup with England.

Romano did add that “we’ll see” about 2023, so perhaps there is a chance things could change, as has been suggested in a report from 90min that surprisingly linked Grealish with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Explaining Grealish’s current situation at City, Romano said: “At the moment, the answer I’m getting is that Grealish is 100% focused on Manchester City, World Cup and nothing else.

“He’s prepared to fight for his place at Man City so we’ll see in 2023 what happens, but there’s absolutely nothing decided or imminent. I think he deserves some time after just one season with Guardiola.”

City fans will no doubt hope that Grealish can turn things around in Manchester, with the 27-year-old clearly a world class talent on his day.

It’s a very different style of football and tactical setup at City than Grealish will have been used to at Villa, but he’s surely good enough to adapt and make an impact.