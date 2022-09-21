Exclusive: Man City star “prepared to fight for his place” despite transfer speculation, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City star Jack Grealish is prepared to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola’s side, despite some transfer speculation coming up involving the England international in the last couple of days.

Responding to the transfer rumours involving Grealish, Fabrizio Romano insisted in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that the former Aston Villa star is 100% focused on City, and on this winter’s World Cup with England.

Romano did add that “we’ll see” about 2023, so perhaps there is a chance things could change, as has been suggested in a report from 90min that surprisingly linked Grealish with a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

Explaining Grealish’s current situation at City, Romano said: “At the moment, the answer I’m getting is that Grealish is 100% focused on Manchester City, World Cup and nothing else.

Jack Grealish in action for Manchester City
More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Chelsea already in talks with multiple candidates after “very big surprise” with Christoph Freund
National manager concerned with lack of game-time for Mateusz Klich
Newcastle star refused to join his national U21 team

“He’s prepared to fight for his place at Man City so we’ll see in 2023 what happens, but there’s absolutely nothing decided or imminent. I think he deserves some time after just one season with Guardiola.”

City fans will no doubt hope that Grealish can turn things around in Manchester, with the 27-year-old clearly a world class talent on his day.

It’s a very different style of football and tactical setup at City than Grealish will have been used to at Villa, but he’s surely good enough to adapt and make an impact.

More Stories Fabrizio Romano Jack Grealish Pep Guardiola

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. He does require time. He is a world class player who offers something different to other players. I’ve absolutely no doubt he’ll be very successful at CITY.
    The media are definitely trying to unsettle him!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.