“Always moaning”: Bruno Fernandes comments on £130,000-a-week Palace star

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has made an intriguing comment about Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

The Portugal international gave an interview to The Athletic, and mentioned that he has a bit of a reputation about being difficult towards referees.

Fernandes says one Premier League ref told him he can be a “pain in the a**”, but he also said that Zaha is another player who’s “always moaning”.

“I play for Man United, so I know all the cameras are on our players, but everyone in the Premier League does that,” Fernandes said.

“At Crystal Palace, Zaha is always moaning at the referee. It is because he gets fouled, so it is normal he moans at the referee. That’s normal! He wants his fouls and for the referee to give yellows.”

Zaha is certainly known for being quite outspoken, but it’s interesting to hear a fellow professional referring to it as Fernandes has here.

At the end of the day, both are great players so we can forgive a bit of moaning here and there!

