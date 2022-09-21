Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo declares intention to play at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo clearly has no plans to call time on his international career yet, with the Manchester United star announcing that he intends to take part in Euro 2024 with the Portuguese national team.

The 37-year-old is preparing for yet another World Cup this winter, and it seems it won’t be his last international tournament, as some might have expected due to his age.

Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down, and has previously spoken publicly about wanting to play until he’s 40, so perhaps he’ll still have what it takes to influence a major international tournament even in two year’s time, when he’ll be 39.

Speaking at the Portuguese Football Federation’s Quinas de Ouro ceremony on Tuesday, as quoted by Goal, Ronaldo said: “It has been a long road, but I would like to take the opportunity to say that my road is not over yet.

“I feel motivated, my ambition is high. I am in the Selection with a lot of young players and I want to be part of this World Cup and the 2024 European as well, I assume now.”

It’s great to see this all-time legend of the game still going strong, though of course he’s not currently playing as regularly for Man Utd as he did in the past.

Still, it’s clear the veteran forward still has more to offer, so we’ll surely be seeing more of him at Old Trafford soon.