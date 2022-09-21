Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on whether Rangnick and Ten Hag could’ve worked together at Man United

Ralf Rangnick ended up leaving Manchester United at the end of last season despite originally being in line for an advisory role at the club after his spell as interim manager.

Erik ten Hag ended up becoming the new permanent manager of the Red Devils, but Rangnick didn’t stay as had been expected, taking over as manager of the Austrian national team instead.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has explained that he thinks it was probably right for Rangnick to leave his role at Old Trafford, as he’s not sure the German would have worked well alongside Ten Hag.

Man Utd angered Rangnick with their transfer approach last January, which was perhaps an early sign that this wasn’t necessarily a good fit for any of the key figures involved.

“I spoke yesterday about Ralf Rangnick being furious with Manchester United’s transfer strategy last January, and I’ve since been asked if I think he should have stayed on at Old Trafford in some capacity, as was originally planned,” Romano said.

“To be honest, I think it was the best decision to part ways between Rangnick and Man United. Rangnick is a genius but he needs to have 100% support for his ideas, while of course Erik ten Hag has his own ideas too and that’s why was really difficult to proceed together.

“There was no problem between Rangnick and Ten Hag, at all – but they have their own ideas.”

United have started this season well under Ten Hag, but it remains to be seen in the long run if they might regret not making it work with Rangnick on board as well.