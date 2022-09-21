Harry Maguire frustrated with one Man United team-mate amid loss of form

Harry Maguire’s issues with goalkeeper David de Gea may have played a part in his loss of form for Manchester United in the last year or so.

The England international had been a key player for the Red Devils, being signed for big money by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and later made club captain by the same manager.

But now Maguire finds himself out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, and it seems he has some issues with De Gea’s playing style, which may have contributed to how poor the team looked at the back at times last season, according to ESPN.

It does seem like there might be an argument for saying that Maguire and De Gea don’t look a great fit in the United defence, but it may also not go down well that he views his team-mate as one of the main people to blame.

Harry Maguire has struggled for form in recent times
ESPN also mention that Lisandro Martinez communicates better with De Gea due to them both being Spanish speakers.

Martinez has performed well since replacing Maguire in the MUFC defence, and it will be interesting to see if the former Leicester City man get his place back.

