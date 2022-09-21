Newcastle United were linked with signing Roma’s Roger Ibanez during the summer transfer window but only ended up bringing in Sven Botman from Lille.

Premier League duo Newcastle and Tottenham wanted to bring the 23-year-old to England, according to Calciomercato, but both sides were put off by his asking price states Roma Giallorossa.

The report states that Roma wanted the defender’s release clause paid in full, which is set at £70m, which is an extraordinary amount for any club to be paying for the 23-year-old centre-back at present.

Despite not making the move to England, Ibanez has been in good form for Roma which has earned him an international call-up to the Brazil squad.

The 23-year-old is currently uncapped for Brazil but could make his debut during this international break. Tite’s side face Ghana and Tunisia in friendlies as they prepare for the World Cup this winter.

Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes is also with the Brazil team at present and maybe the midfielder can play agent for a while, in order to encourage the Roma star to move to St. James’ Park next summer.