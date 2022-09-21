Pundit Noel Whelan thinks next three games could determine David Moyes future at West Ham.

The Hammers have started the Premier League season very slow. They have won only one game and have scored only three goals in the first seven games of the season.

Despite spending big in summer, signings like Maxwel Cornet or Gianlucca Scamacca are yet to become regular starters, as Moyes is still sticking with Michail Antonio and Pablo Fornals most of the games.

“These are a massive three games coming up. – says Whelan.

“Moyes was very honest in his interview after the Everton game, he said they didn’t do enough to win.

“They had opportunities, but they had to be more clinical. They haven’t found the right combination up front just yet either.

“He keeps chopping and changing. I don’t think he knows his best front line himself at the moment.

“Players like Jarrod Bowen aren’t hitting the mark at the moment – and all of these things are contributing to their struggles at the moment.

“Moyes will be looking at these games now, Wolves, Fulham, and Southampton – and thinking that he needs maximum points out of at least two of those games in order to be comfortable.” – finished Whelan.