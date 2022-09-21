‘One of the best in La Liga’ – Marsch has told Victor Orta to sign 31-year-old star

Leeds United are keeping an eye on the situation surrounding Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou and could make a move for the goalkeeper next summer. 

That is according to Fichajes, who reports Leeds’ interest but also states that West Ham are also keen on the 31-year-old Morocco international, who they describe as “one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga”.

Leeds already have a solid goalkeeper in Illan Meslier but the 22-year-old was linked with other clubs during the summer and that could be the case again next year.

Although Leeds won’t want the French star to leave, it is no harm to have a list of potential replacements ready to go just in case.

Leeds United’s Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from Elland Road. 
Bono has been a great keeper for Sevilla over the last few seasons and enters the final year of his contract next summer, therefore, it would be the La Liga side’s last chance to sell the shot-stopper.

The 31-year-old would be a great option to replace Meslier should he leave next summer but could also be a brilliant back-up for the 22-year-old, if the Sevilla star was ok with that role.

