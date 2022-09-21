Paul Merson says Liverpool star should start for England at World Cup but suggests another player is better

Paul Merson has been talking about England’s current squad and who should start in their opening game against Iran at the World Cup in November.

Writing in his Sky Sports column, Merson suggested that Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold should be the Three Lions right-back for the Iran match but did suggest that Chelsea’s Reece James is a better player.

“Whatever happens, Alexander-Arnold must play in the opener,” the former Arsenal player said.

“I definitely don’t think he’s a better player than James in terms of being an all-round player.

“But if you’re talking about a team like Iran who are going to put 10 behind the ball and you need to break them down, Trent has to be in the team for that game.

“He’s the best passer of the ball in the country, in my opinion.”

Right-back is a position England are spoilt for choice in and have produced some incredible players for the role. There has been a lot of debate around the area of the pitch for some time now as Gareth Southgate has not put all his chips on one player.

Alexander-Arnold seems like the obvious choice but his form of late will be a worry for the England boss.

James has not been in top form for Chelsea either but it has to be noted that the 22-year-old was not playing in his usual wing-back role under Thomas Tuchel during the opening part of the season.

Kieran Trippier, on the other hand, has been outstanding for Newcastle and was Southgate’s right-back during the last World Cup; therefore, could the 32-year-old sneak in ahead of the two young stars?

The problem Southgate has is a good one, but it is a position and a decision everyone in the country will be watching.