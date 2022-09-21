Steven Gerrard hit with another injury to key Aston Villa player

Aston Villa’s injury woes have just been made worse as another one of their key stars is set to miss several weeks.

Steven Gerrard is already without centre-back Diego Carlos, right-back Matty Cash and holding midfielder Boubacar Kamara – who went off injured in the Birmingham club’s last match against Southampton.

Now in addition to this, left-back Lucas Digne has suffered an ankle injury that is likely to keep him sidelined for several weeks, reports the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old was set to participate in France’s upcoming Nations League matches but will now miss those clashes, as well as games for Villa.

Gerrard now has an injury crisis on his hands as the Villa boss is missing three out of his four starting defenders.

This is the last thing Gerrard needed as the former Rangers manager is under pressure to deliver for Aston Villa this season following the money they have spent over the summer.

Villa currently sit in 15th position in the Premier League and have picked up four points in their last two games against Man City and Southampton. That followed a poor start for the Birmingham club, who lost four out of their opening five matches.

Aston Villa face Leeds United and Nottingham Forest after the international break.