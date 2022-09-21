Video: Aston Villa’s John McGinn bullies Ukraine defender before lovely finish

Tonight was a big night for Scottish football as the Tartan Army looked to start their push for the top spot of their Nations League group.

Ukraine are a direct competitor with Scotland for the top spot and a win in tonight’s match would send Steve Clark’s side to the summit.

Scotland put on a wonderful display at Hampden Park and won the crucial clash 3-0.

Goals from John McGinn and two from Lyndon Dykes secured the points but it was the Aston Villa man’s goal that was the best of the bunch.

The midfielder showed his strength by bullying Ukrainian defender Valeriy Bondar before finishing accurately into the bottom right corner.

Footage courtesy of Premier Sports