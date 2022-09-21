Tomas Soucek has been struggling at West Ham for a while now, and journalist Paul Brown has suggested there could be issues with David Moyes behind the scenes.

The Czech Republic international looked a terrific signing when he first joined the Hammers, but it’s fair to say he’s been unable to keep that fine form going.

Brown has weighed in on the current situation involving Soucek’s role in Moyes’ side.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s always risky to throw any of your kids into a team that’s struggling a little bit, but I do understand the frustration with Soucek. He’s not looked the same player for some time now.

“There were lots of stories about him not seeing eye-to-eye with the manager. There was talk about him being up for sale in the summer and his contract situation dragged on.

“I’m sure all that’s been playing on his mind and may be the reason behind his dip in form.”