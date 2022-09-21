Manchester United line up cut-price January transfer deal for Premier League star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly wants the club to pursue a transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans in January.

The Belgium international is emerging as one of a number of potential Man Utd targets for January, with Fichajes noting that he could be a tempting option for the club as he’ll be heading towards the final few months of his contract.

It’s worth noting that that could mean it’s worth waiting a bit longer to sign Tielemans on a free transfer in the summer, but United might also feel it’s worth trying to sign him in the middle of this season for a price that would likely be well below his true market value.

Tielemans has shone during his time at the King Power Stadium, and he may well feel that he’s now ready to challenge himself at a bigger club.

United could do with more depth in midfield, and Ten Hag may well see someone like Tielemans as an upgrade on the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred, who have been inconsistent for a while now.