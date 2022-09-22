Manchester United are reportedly set to snap up Santiago Arias on a free transfer and announce him during this international break.

The Colombia international is currently a free agent, and it looks like Man Utd are set to pounce for his signing, with Todo Fichajes stating that everything indicates that the Premier League will be his next destination.

Arias has plenty of experience around Europe, having played for the likes of Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and PSV in his career so far, and he could be a bargain option for the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag will surely want an upgrade on the unconvincing Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Arias looking like a more attack-minded option to come in and compete with Diogo Dalot for a place.

Todo Fichajes seem quite confident that this deal is pretty imminent and should be announced during this international break, so it may be that United fans can expect major updates on this shortly.

This follows journalist Ekrem Konur recently tweeting that Arias had been offered to MUFC…

?Colombian right-back and 30-year-old free agent Santiago Arias has been offered to Manchester United.

Colombian right-back and 30-year-old free agent Santiago Arias has been offered to Manchester United.

United had a busy summer as they brought in the likes of Casemiro and Antony, but they didn’t manage to make any changes at right-back, so it could make sense for them to bring Arias in now, as his availability on a free transfer means they won’t have to wait until January.