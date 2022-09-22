Arsenal star explains how Mikel Arteta shoved him during a training session

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has explained how Mikel Arteta once shoved him during a training session due to his reaction to losing the ball.

Since arriving at the club, Arteta has set demands on his players, which some have been unable to get to grips with.

As we saw with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January of this year, one bit of ill-discipline and you could so easily be out the door.

Now, in an interview with MLS, goalkeeper Turner has revealed how Arteta once grilled him for showing a negative reaction to a wayward pass in a training drill.

“We were playing a small possession game and it was really, really tight. I tried to make a pass and I gave the ball away. I sort of visually got frustrated and upset and he just came up to me and shoved me. He was basically like, “I don’t want to see that. I don’t like seeing that reaction. I want to see you pick yourself up and keep going.” Said Turner.

Arteta just wants to see his players play with confidence and positivity, rather than beating themselves up.

It’s difficult to argue against Arteta’s training methods at the moment, with Arsenal sitting at the top of the Premier League.

However, he will have to be careful about how he acts with certain players, as some young lads may not react the way Turner did.