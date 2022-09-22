Orta looking to sign goal-machine for Leeds in free transfer

Leeds United are reportedly looking into a potential transfer swoop for Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, scoring 22 goals in 37 league games last season.

It seems only a matter of time before we see Brereton Diaz in the Premier League, and Leeds are the latest club to be linked strongly with him.

Brereton Diaz was first considered by Leeds chief Victor Orta during the summer, but a deal couldn’t happen on that occasion, with the club instead moving to sign teenager Wilfried Gnonto from FC Zurich on deadline day.

Still, it now looks like Leeds could try again for the 23-year-old in January, when he’ll be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with European clubs.

La Liga sides are also in the mix, but LUFC hope to win the race for his signature in what would be a smart piece of business.