Loaned-out Chelsea misfit hits out at former Blues manager for “constantly contradicting himself”

Chelsea misfit Michy Batshuayi has hit out at former Blues manager Antonio Conte over what he feels were broken promises made to him when he first joined the club.

The Belgium international moved from Marseille to Chelsea in the summer of 2016, and he insists he’d been told by Conte that he’d be playing regularly in a front two alongside Diego Costa.

It didn’t work out that way, however, with Conte shifting to using just one centre-forward for the first time in his career, preferring instead to support Costa with Eden Hazard and one of Willian or Pedro up front.

Batshuayi had his moments in a Chelsea shirt, most notably when he scored a title-deciding goal for the west London giants towards the end of the 2016/17 season.

It’s clear he’s not too happy with how his Blues career has worked out, however, with the 28-year-old now out on loan once again after several temporary moves away from Stamford Bridge.

It seems he’s particularly unhappy with his treatment by Conte, insisting he was “fooled” by the now-Spurs manager.

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself,” Batshuayi told Sport Magazine.

“To start with my arrival. He called me and explained his project. He wanted me to play in a two-man frontline alongside Diego Costa.

“Did I believe that? Of course, because Conte has played with two attackers all his career. Except at Chelsea with me.

“I do not understand. The truth is that I have been fooled far too often.”