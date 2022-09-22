Chelsea star attracting interest from French giants PSG

Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante is attracting interest from French club PSG.

Kante’s contract at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season. If Chelsea don’t manage to tie him down to a new deal, Kante will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs around Europe from January.

Now, with the arrival of Graham Potter, Kante’s situation may have changed, and according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the former Brighton manager is a fan of Kante and will look to assess whether he has a role in the side.

However, Jacobs has also claimed that Kante is attracting interest from French club PSG.

With Kante free to sign a pre-contract agreement in January, meaning PSG can secure him on a free transfer ahead of next summer, it may be difficult for Chelsea to convince Kante to sign a new deal.

Joining the biggest club in his home country where he stands an excellent chance of winning trophies and can play alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar may be too good an opportunity for Kante to turn down.