Chelsea transfer target and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele has a €50m release clause valid for next summer.

During the summer transfer window, L’Equipe reported that Chelsea were interested in signing Dembele who was out of contract after his Barcelona deal expired.

Eventually, Dembele signed another contract with Barcelona, but it’s now being reported that a release clause was included which could see him leave as early as the end of the season.

According to a fresh report from L’Equipe, Dembele’s release clause in his contract is just €50m and will activate next year, meaning Chelsea could secure themselves a bargain.

If Dembele can prove his fitness at Barcelona for a year, after struggling with a few injuries, then it could be the ideal situation for Chelsea.

Signing Dembele during the summer may have been seen as a bit of a risk, with Dembele having a fair amount of fitness issues, so if he completes a season with little interruption and finds the sort of form we all know he can produce, then Chelsea could swoop in and bring him to Stamford Bridge next summer.