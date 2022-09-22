Everton keeping an eye on Serie A forward after impressive start to the season

Everton are keeping an eye on Udinese striker Beto after an impressive start to the season for the Italian club.

That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who claim that Everton are among a host of clubs to have watched Beto this season.

Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina, and Napoli are also reportedly keeping tabs on the towering striker, who also managed 13 goals in all competitions last season.

The report doesn’t suggest that any club have made contact with Udinese regarding Beto as it stands, but Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis is ready to spend €30m on the forward.

Everton’s interest in Beto is understandable, with Frank Lampard’s side struggling to score goals so far this season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin has once again found himself suffering from regular injuries, so a new, reliable striker could be high on Everton’s priority list.

Similar to Calvert-Lewin, Beto offers a physical, aerial presence in the box. The Portuguese striker stands at six foot four inches, similar in stature to Everton’s current number nine.

With some big clubs in Europe also pursuing Beto, Everton may want to make their move fast in order to secure his signature.