Exclusive: “Very good striker” tipped for World Cup spot but Man United transfer talks denied

Brentford star Ivan Toney has been labelled a “very good striker” by Fabrizio Romano, who believes he’s good enough to get on the plane for England when it comes to the time for Gareth Southgate to pick his squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Toney is enjoying a superb run of form in the Premier League, and he’s now in the England squad for the first time as he hopes to win his first international cap.

Still, Romano insists it’s not true that Manchester United held talks over signing the 26-year-old this summer, though there was a lot of interest from Premier League clubs.

Brentford were never keen on selling Toney, however, which perhaps meant that things never got very advanced with other clubs’ interest.

Discussing Toney’s role for England and those links with Man Utd in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “I think he’s a very good striker, he can be an option for the World Cup for sure.

“This summer there was interest from many clubs but never any concrete proposal as Brentford position was clear: untouchable.

“It’s not true that Man United negotiated for Toney in June.”

United could surely have done with a signing like Toney up front, with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer a regular starter under new manager Erik ten Hag.

If Toney keeps up this fine form, there’s every chance he’ll earn himself a big move again in the future, especially if he manages to take his chances with England and perhaps even has a prominent role at a big tournament like the World Cup.