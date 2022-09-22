Club fears £60m left winger could join Newcastle in January

Leeds United are reportedly increasingly worried about losing Jack Harrison to Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for Leeds, and is now valued at around £60million after the improvement he’s shown during his time at Elland Road.

Newcastle were linked with Harrison in the summer, and it seems there’s still the sense that the Magpies would be interested in getting a deal done for him in January.

Newcastle journalist Scott Wilson has provided an update on the player’s situation on his official Twitter page.

He says Leeds are now ‘hoping to push through’ a new deal for Harrison at Elland Road, but there is an ‘expectation’ that Howe’s team will come back in for him in January:

“Leeds United hoping to push through a new deal for Jack Harrison before the end of the year – amid an expectation that Newcastle will be back in for the midfielder when the transfer window reopens…”