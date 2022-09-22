Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham reportedly wants a transfer to Real Madrid next summer, despite also being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Bellingham is one of the most exciting young talents in world football right now, and it makes sense that there’s likely to be a long list of clubs in both England and Europe chasing him in the near future.

According to The Athletic, the 19-year-old could have the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea to choose from next summer, when he could cost over £130million.

Still, it may be that he’d prefer a move to Real Madrid, according to Marca, citing journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, speaking on the El Chiringuito show.

Bellingham started his career at Birmingham City, but it may be that he’s in no particular hurry to return to English football after doing so well in his time in Germany.

Could Spain be next for him? It seems the England international would prefer to join Los Blancos over the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd, if Marca’s report is anything to go by.

This could be a huge blow for LFC as they really look in need of a top class young midfield player to come in as soon as possible.

United would also surely benefit from that calibre of player coming in in what has been a problem position for some time, with new manager Erik ten Hag sure to be given more money to spend after a busy summer this year.

Still, Bellingham might also feel that a move to Madrid would give him more opportunities to win major silverware, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side triumphing in both La Liga and the Champions League last season.

By contrast, Liverpool only won both domestic cups, and now seem to be going backwards, while United remain in something of a transitional phase, and don’t currently look a certainty for Champions League football next year.