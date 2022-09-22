Juventus make contact with key Tottenham man

Juventus have made contact with Tottenham manager Antonio Conte with the Italian club considering sacking Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus currently sit eighth in Serie A after only winning one of their last five games. The Italian club have also lost their first two Champions League games, and according to Sport Today, Juventus are considering sacking their manager Allegri in the near future.

Now, the report also claims that Juventus have contacted Tottenham manager Conte to potentially replace Allegri, with the Italian keep to return to the club he between 2011 and 2014.

Tottenham are currently unbeaten in the Premier League and also qualified for the Champions League last season for the first time in a while.

Losing Conte would be a real blow for Spurs, especially in the middle of the season.

However, a return to his home country to manage a club like Juventus could be too much of an attraction to turn down for Conte.

Even if Allegri turns it round and keeps his job, it could be a concern for Tottenham that Conte would consider making the move to Juventus.