Agbonlahor says Leeds star will leave the club after having his head turned

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has discussed Jack Harrison’s future at Leeds United.

The 25-year-old has shone for Leeds, leading to transfer gossip about a possible move away.

Agbonlahor has now admitted he doubts if the Yorkshire side will be able to persuade Harrison to sign a new contract.

Asked whether Harrison will want a release clause in a potential new contract, Agbonlahor said: “It’s more than that.

“It’s ‘can I go and get double-and-a-half my money at Newcastle? Or, sign for a little bit more at Leeds?’

“Leeds won’t be big payers. Maybe, he’s looking at that.

“Football, yes, you love playing at clubs but you want to be earning as much money as possible.

“Maybe that’s going through his mind. He’ll see Dan Burn, Trippier and all these players going for big money wages and thinking of that himself.

“I don’t think he signs a new contract unless Leeds improve his pay a lot.”