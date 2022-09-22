Joe Gelhardt under threat at Leeds as multi-million sensation emerges at Thorp Arch

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Sonny Perkins made the right call to leave West Ham for a move to Elland Road this summer.

The highly-rated 18-year-old left the London Stadium on a free transfer, leaving West Ham “disappointed” with his representatives, as they made clear in an official statement at the time.

Robinson has backed Perkins, however, saying he sees it as justified, as he already looks close to being able to compete in the first-team.

“I think he is. If you look at the 15-year-old at Arsenal, it’s a case now more than even where if you’re good enough, you’re old enough,” Robinson said.

“Perkins can challenge for a place and why shouldn’t he if he’s good enough?

“He was a big signing and West Ham were very disappointed they couldn’t compete with Leeds on that level.

“He probably thought he had more of an opportunity at Leeds with the manager and the way the club is run and it’s been proven to be the correct decision from the player’s point of view.

“It’s now time for him to start pressing and trying to get into that first-team squad.”