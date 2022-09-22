Liverpool set to make record announcement early next year

Liverpool Football Club are set to announce record revenues of over £550m in their next financial results.

The Reds were England’s most successful team last season going closer than anyone before them in their attempt to win the quadruple. Jurgen Klopp’s side ended up with the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup with the club now set for big rewards off the pitch as well.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are in line to comfortably break the club’s £533m pre-pandemic record.

For the 2021-22 season, the final figure is expected to be between the £550m and £600m mark and could top all other Premier League clubs for the year, states the report.

For the year ending on 31 May 2021, Liverpool revealed in February that their total turnover had dropped £3m to £487m due to the pandemic.

The Merseyside club announced an increase in profits the three years before the pandemic with only the Manchester clubs bringing in more last time around.

New figures released by the Premier League detail the TV payments to clubs for the 2021-22 campaign, which will contribute to the record figure.

Liverpool’s distribution was £152m, which was only bettered by the £153m earned by Man City.

The Reds’ financial results are set to be announced early next year.