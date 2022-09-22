Liverpool’s Alexander-Arnold says he is his best critic and doesn’t care what people say

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted he is his best critic and has no problem with what doubters may say about him.
The Liverpool right-back has come under intense scrutiny during the opening part of the season after numerous errors during the Reds’ poor start to the campaign but the 23-year-old has stated that he doesn’t care what people think about his performances.
Fans have pointed out Alexander-Arnold walking in the build-up to conceding goals against Manchester United and Napoli, whilst Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal on the opening weekend was also attributed to a mistake by the right-back.
The 23-year-old has been speaking about that mistake in a recent interview, where he also revealed other thoughts.
What did the Liverpool right-back say about his start to the season?
“I learned from what I need to learn from and then it’s done,” Alexander-Arnold told Red Bull, via 90min, when asked about his reaction to the Mitrovic goal.
“I’ve always felt like I’ve been my best critic anyway, so no matter what people are saying about me, I’ll be able to judge whether it’s true or not, and I’ll be able to judge whether I’ve made a big mistake in a game.
“I’ve been able to build up a nice filter around what to listen to.”
That filter is likely to contain people like his manager Jurgen Klopp, his teammates and his family, and they are certainly the only people the right-back should be listening to.
The 23-year-old has developed into one of the world’s best right-backs and many pundits and fans seem to have forgotten this whilst the Liverpool star goes through a bit of a rough patch, but that is something Alexander-Arnold says he doesn’t listen to.