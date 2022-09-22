Manchester City legend David Silva fined €1,000 after assaulting a woman at a Canary Islands carnival

Manchester City legend David Silva has reportedly been fined €1,000 after being involved in a brawl with a woman at a carnival.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Spain international hit a woman, which resulted in her falling over and suffering a number of injuries.

Silva has now been fined for the incident, which occurred at a Canary Islands carnival back in June, while an unnamed third man was also said to be involved in this fight.

According to Spanish media outlet Tiempo de Canarias who had access to court documents, it’s said that Silva with the ‘intention of undermining the physical integrity’ of the victim, ‘toughly grabbed her arm to move her away, causing her to fall to the ground.’

Silva is one of Man City’s best ever players after years of world class performances in the Premier League.

He now plays for Real Sociedad in La Liga.