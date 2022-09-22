“A disgrace to Manchester United” – Red Devils star slammed for leaking stories to the press

Manchester United fan and vlogger Terry Flewers has hit out at club captain Harry Maguire for what he feels seems to be a clear attempt to leak stories in the press that pin the blame on others at the club for his own struggles for form.

It’s fair to say that Maguire has not lived up to his true potential for Man Utd, despite previously looking such an impressive performer for his former club Leicester City, and usually enjoying better form when he plays for England.

Watch below as Flewers hits out at Maguire for trying to paint a different picture of his situation by leaking stories to the press about problems with David de Gea and other issues behind the scenes at Old Trafford…

Of course, we don’t know for sure if this is what’s going on, but it’s clear to see that Maguire doesn’t have too many sympathisers out there.

The 29-year-old is now out of favour under new manager Erik ten Hag, with Lisandro Martinez currently looking the far better option alongside Raphael Varane at the back.

