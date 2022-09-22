Manchester City star states his intentions to retire at the club

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez has stated that he wants to finish his football career at the Manchester club.

This comes after the 31-year-old put pen to paper on a fresh contract at the Etihad Stadium in July, which is scheduled to keep him at the club until 2025.

The Algeria international has been a key player for Pep Guardiola’s side since joining the club from Leicester City in 2018 and has played 198 games for City in all competitions.

Mahrez has contributed 63 goals and 46 assists to the club since his arrival and has won three Premier Leagues, one FA Cup and three League cups over the last four years.

This success is set to continue in the near future so there is no guessing why the 31-year-old wants to stay in Manchester.

What did Mahrez say about retiring at Manchester City?

“I definitely want to finish my career at City and play as long as I can. I think I can still play for a long time. We’ll see what the future holds after football,” Mahrez told Man City via Onefootball.

After stating that he plans to keep on playing for much longer, the winger then went on to say that he doesn’t know what he will do once his career comes to an end. The Man City star said:

“I don’t know. I’m still thinking. I love football so it’ll be difficult to come out of it.”