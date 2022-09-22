Manchester United are considering a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

That’s according to Fichajes, who claim Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing the Tottenham striker.

With Kane’s contract expiring in 2024, Tottenham need to make a decision regarding his future. If Kane is adamant he doesn’t want to extend his contract, then cashing in on him is probably a smart move from Tottenham.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United, and Erik ten Hag has opted for Marcus Rashford in a centre-forward role for the majority of this season, with Ronaldo having to settle for a spot on the bench.

Offloading Ronaldo, who is clearly going through a tough spell and isn’t able to hit the heights he once used to, and replacing him with Kane who is still in his prime would be some smart business for Manchester United.

Kane isn’t getting any younger himself, but you’d still expect him to be able to play at the highest level for a few more years, especially considering his game has never relied on his pace.