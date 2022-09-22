Manchester United are considering a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane as a potential replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.
That’s according to Fichajes, who claim Manchester United, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing the Tottenham striker.
With Kane’s contract expiring in 2024, Tottenham need to make a decision regarding his future. If Kane is adamant he doesn’t want to extend his contract, then cashing in on him is probably a smart move from Tottenham.
Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester United, and Erik ten Hag has opted for Marcus Rashford in a centre-forward role for the majority of this season, with Ronaldo having to settle for a spot on the bench.
Offloading Ronaldo, who is clearly going through a tough spell and isn’t able to hit the heights he once used to, and replacing him with Kane who is still in his prime would be some smart business for Manchester United.
Kane isn’t getting any younger himself, but you’d still expect him to be able to play at the highest level for a few more years, especially considering his game has never relied on his pace.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Go and get the lad from Napoli
Ah will they ever give over. Why chase a player Kane’s age and pay what will still be a huge fee and huge wages? And why should Kane swap Spurs for Utd especially when he would have a better shot at trophies elsewhere like with Bayern or City. Get rid of these useless owners and board and replace them with proper football people
Why Don’t we get Heung-Min Son! He has pace, can score goals and overall a world class attacker! Find another player, maybe Victor Osimhen to take over Ronnie’s place! We also have Martial as back-up! Then, We’ll have Rashford, Son, Antony and Sancho fighting for places for the right and left slots upfront. All these players can interchange positions across the frontline…Each position at the front covered and each player have world-class competition!